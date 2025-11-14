Earnings Outlook For NRX Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NRX Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Anticipation surrounds NRX Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.75, leading to a 9.24% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NRX Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.25 -0.69 EPS Actual -0.98 -0.34 -0.77 -0.15 Price Change % -9.00 2.00 7.00 3.00

Tracking NRX Pharmaceuticals's Stock Performance

Shares of NRX Pharmaceuticals were trading at $2.59 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 94.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

