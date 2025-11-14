Examining the Future: LifeMD's Earnings Outlook

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LifeMD will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The market awaits LifeMD's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 44.85% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at LifeMD's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.14 -0.05 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.06 0.01 0.21 0.09 Price Change % -45.00 3.00 31.00 14.00

Tracking LifeMD's Stock Performance

Shares of LifeMD were trading at $4.62 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.