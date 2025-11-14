A Look Ahead: Arbe Robotics's Earnings Forecast

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Arbe Robotics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

The market awaits Arbe Robotics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Arbe Robotics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.10 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.09 -0.11 -0.13 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 -4.00 -7.00

Performance of Arbe Robotics Shares

Shares of Arbe Robotics were trading at $1.51 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.