A Look Ahead: Freightos's Earnings Forecast

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Freightos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Investors in Freightos are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.65% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Freightos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.10 -0.09 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 -0.04 Price Change % -7.00 -7.00 -4.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Freightos were trading at $4.0 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 90.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

