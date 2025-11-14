Preview: Danaos's Earnings

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Danaos will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $7.14.

Anticipation surrounds Danaos's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Danaos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 6.60 6.43 6.64 6.77 EPS Actual 6.36 6.04 6.93 6.50 Price Change % 1.00 -4.00 4.00 4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Danaos were trading at $95.01 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.