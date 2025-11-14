Earnings Preview For i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that i3 Verticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Anticipation surrounds i3 Verticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 11.26% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at i3 Verticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.30 0.25 0.19 EPS Actual 0.23 0.32 0.31 0.15 Price Change % 11.00 -5.00 10.00 -5.00

Tracking i3 Verticals's Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals were trading at $28.54 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for i3 Verticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.