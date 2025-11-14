What to Expect from JinkoSolar Holding Co's Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate JinkoSolar Holding Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.56.

Investors in JinkoSolar Holding Co are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $6.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.64% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at JinkoSolar Holding Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -2.67 -1.31 -0.46 -0.29 EPS Actual 3.38 -2.86 -1.02 0.29 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 -2.00 5.00

JinkoSolar Holding Co Share Price Analysis

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co were trading at $26.32 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for JinkoSolar Holding Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.