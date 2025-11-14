Earnings Outlook For Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Helmerich & Payne will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Investors in Helmerich & Payne are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helmerich & Payne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.60 0.67 0.81 EPS Actual 0.22 0.02 0.71 0.76 Price Change % 3.00 -3.00 -16.00 -6.00

Helmerich & Payne Share Price Analysis

Shares of Helmerich & Payne were trading at $26.98 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Helmerich & Payne

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Helmerich & Payne.

The consensus rating for Helmerich & Payne is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $24.5, there's a potential 9.19% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Patterson-UTI Energy, Seadrill and Valaris, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Patterson-UTI Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 74.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Seadrill, with an average 1-year price target of $45.4, suggesting a potential 68.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Valaris, with an average 1-year price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential 104.78% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Patterson-UTI Energy, Seadrill and Valaris, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Helmerich & Payne Neutral 49.19% $157.21M -5.72% Patterson-UTI Energy Outperform -13.36% $56.52M -1.10% Seadrill Buy 2.54% $54M -0.38% Valaris Neutral -7.37% $153M 7.87%

Key Takeaway:

Helmerich & Payne ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the highest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Get to Know Helmerich & Payne Better

Helmerich & Payne Inc provides performance-driven drilling solutions and technologies that are intended to make hydrocarbon recovery safer and more economical for oil and gas exploration and production companies. The Company focus on the drilling segment of the oil and gas production value chain. Company operates in North America, Gulf of Mexico, and other international places such as Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also own and operates a limited number of commercial real estate properties located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It's real estate investments include a shopping center and of undeveloped real estate projects.

A Deep Dive into Helmerich & Payne's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Helmerich & Payne's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 49.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Helmerich & Payne's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helmerich & Payne's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helmerich & Payne's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Helmerich & Payne's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.79.

To track all earnings releases for Helmerich & Payne visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.