Uncovering Potential: H World Group's Earnings Preview

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that H World Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.
The market awaits H World Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at H World Group's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.42
|0.27
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.34
|0.14
|0.57
|Price Change %
|2.00
|-3.00
|0.00
|-3.00
Stock Performance
Shares of H World Group were trading at $44.99 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
