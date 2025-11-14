Uncovering Potential: H World Group's Earnings Preview

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that H World Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

The market awaits H World Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H World Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.42 0.27 0.69 EPS Actual 0.59 0.34 0.14 0.57 Price Change % 2.00 -3.00 0.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of H World Group were trading at $44.99 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.