A Look at Trip.com Group's Upcoming Earnings Report

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Trip.com Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

Investors in Trip.com Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.92% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Trip.com Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.86 0.52 0.91 EPS Actual 1.01 0.82 0.60 1.25 Price Change % 15.00 -6.00 -11.00 2.00

Trip.com Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of Trip.com Group were trading at $74.52 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Trip.com Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $81.33, the consensus suggests a potential 9.14% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Expedia Group, Viking Holdings and Royal Caribbean Gr, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Expedia Group, with an average 1-year price target of $261.2, suggesting a potential 250.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Viking Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $61.83, suggesting a potential 17.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Royal Caribbean Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $356.12, suggesting a potential 377.89% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Expedia Group, Viking Holdings and Royal Caribbean Gr are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Carnival Buy 3.25% $3.77B 16.89% Expedia Group Neutral 8.67% $4.04B 88.27% Viking Holdings Neutral 18.47% $859.26M 18887.85% Royal Caribbean Gr Buy 5.18% $2.66B 16.35%

Key Takeaway:

Trip.com Group is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, Trip.com Group is at the top among its peers. For return on equity, Trip.com Group is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com is the largest online travel agent in China and is positioned to benefit from the country's rising demand for higher-margin outbound travel as passport penetration is only 12% in China. The company generated about 79% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2024. The rest of revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Before the pandemic in 2019, the company generated 25% of revenue from international travel, which is important to its margin expansion. Most of sales come from its domestic platform, but the company is expanding its overseas business. The competes in a crowded OTA industry in China, including Meituan, Alibaba-backed Fliggy, Tongcheng, and Qunar. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Trip.com Group

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Trip.com Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Trip.com Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trip.com Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trip.com Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Trip.com Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Trip.com Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.