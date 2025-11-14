AECOM's Earnings: A Preview

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AECOM will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34.

Anticipation surrounds AECOM's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.31% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at AECOM's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.26 1.19 1.10 1.24 EPS Actual 1.34 1.25 1.31 1.27 Price Change % 6.00 1.00 0.00 0.00

Performance of AECOM Shares

Shares of AECOM were trading at $133.8 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on AECOM

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AECOM.

With 4 analyst ratings, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $146.25, indicating a potential 9.3% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of APi Group, MasTec and Sterling Infrastructure, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for APi Group, with an average 1-year price target of $43.5, suggesting a potential 67.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MasTec, with an average 1-year price target of $245.12, suggesting a potential 83.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sterling Infrastructure, with an average 1-year price target of $404.0, suggesting a potential 201.94% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for APi Group, MasTec and Sterling Infrastructure are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AECOM Buy 0.66% $326.95M 5.48% APi Group Buy 14.18% $652M 2.61% MasTec Buy 21.97% $537.75M 5.30% Sterling Infrastructure Buy 16.05% $170.22M 9.53%

Key Takeaway:

AECOM ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. AECOM is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know AECOM Better

Aecom is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. It serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 51,000. The company generated $16.1 billion in sales in fiscal 2024.

Financial Milestones: AECOM's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: AECOM's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AECOM's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.48% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AECOM's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AECOM's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.22, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for AECOM visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.