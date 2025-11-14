Preview: Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings

Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 5.29% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Full Truck Alliance Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.16 0.14 0.15 EPS Actual 0.17 0.18 0.14 0.17 Price Change % 5.00 -6.00 0.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Full Truck Alliance Co's Stock

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co were trading at $12.56 as of November 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Full Truck Alliance Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.