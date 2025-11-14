Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $200.80 million.
• RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $42.94 million.
• Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $27.23 million.
• Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $97.37 million.
• Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $25.14 million.
• Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $30.81 million.
• American Strategic (NYSE:NYC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Costamare Bulkers Hldgs (NYSE:CMDB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $13.95 million.
• Creative Media (NASDAQ:CMCT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.31 million.
• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
• Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.88 million.
• Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $33.84 million.
• LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.42 million.
• SBC Medical Group Holding (NASDAQ:SBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $46.05 million.
• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $140.86 million.
• Legence (NASDAQ:LGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $640.87 million.
• Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $66.77 million.
• Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.
• AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.
• American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Spire (NYSE:SR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $386.92 million.
• ETHZilla (NASDAQ:ETHZ) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.90 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.
• Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $84.23 million.
• NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.93 million.
• Beam Glb (NASDAQ:BEEM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $8.68 million.
• HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $80.75 million.
• TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.74 million.
• XBP Global Holdings (NASDAQ:XBP) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $12.66 million.
• Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
• Venu Holding (AMEX:VENU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $8.18 million.
• Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $110 thousand.
• Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $3.54 million.
• Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $11.73 million.
• Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Flexible Solutions Intl (AMEX:FSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.35 million.
• Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.
