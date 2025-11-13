Insights Ahead: Beam Glb's Quarterly Earnings

Beam Glb (NASDAQ:BEEM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Beam Glb to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25.

The market awaits Beam Glb's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beam Glb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.29 -0.29 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.32 -0.31 0.09 Price Change % -3.00 -14.00 4.00 0.00

Performance of Beam Glb Shares

Shares of Beam Glb were trading at $1.86 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

