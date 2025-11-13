What to Expect from TOMI Environmental Solns's Earnings

TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TOMI Environmental Solns will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Investors in TOMI Environmental Solns are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TOMI Environmental Solns's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.05 0.01 0 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.01 -0.05 0 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 -5.00 -7

Market Performance of TOMI Environmental Solns's Stock

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solns were trading at $0.84 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.