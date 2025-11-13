Mersana Therapeutics Earnings Preview

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.11.

Investors in Mersana Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 8.96% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Mersana Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -4.05 -4.75 -3.75 -4.25 EPS Actual -4.08 -4.75 -2.75 -2.25 Price Change % 9.00 8.00 6.00 -4.00

Performance of Mersana Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics were trading at $8.87 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

