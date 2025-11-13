A Look Ahead: Lifeward's Earnings Forecast

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lifeward to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

Lifeward bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 3.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lifeward's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.28 -0.51 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.31 -0.44 -0.38 -0.45 Price Change % 3.00 1.00 3.00 -16.00

Performance of Lifeward Shares

Shares of Lifeward were trading at $0.5366 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

