Earnings Outlook For Edible Garden AG

Edible Garden AG (NASDAQ:EDBL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Edible Garden AG to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51.

The market awaits Edible Garden AG's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $5.84 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.48% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Edible Garden AG's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.74 -3.03 -9.00 -10.75 EPS Actual -6.58 -2.47 -10.34 -16.25 Price Change % -5.00 -1.00 9.00 0.00

Tracking Edible Garden AG's Stock Performance

Shares of Edible Garden AG were trading at $1.36 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

