A Preview Of Cineverse's Earnings

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cineverse to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

Investors in Cineverse are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at Cineverse's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.00 0.31 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.21 0.04 0.34 -0.09 Price Change % -13.00 15.00 -7.00 23.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Cineverse were trading at $2.71 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Cineverse

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cineverse.

Analysts have provided Cineverse with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $9.0, suggesting a potential 232.1% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Cineverse, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Cineverse, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cineverse Outperform 21.83% $6.31M -10.62%

Key Takeaway:

Cineverse is performing below average compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth, with a growth rate of 21.83%. Its gross profit is $6.31M, which is lower than the average. The return on equity for Cineverse is -10.62%, indicating a negative performance in this metric as well. Overall, Cineverse ranks towards the bottom among its peers based on these key financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cineverse

Cineverse Corp is a main streaming technology and entertainment company. Its core business operates as a portfolio of owned and operated streaming channels with enthusiast fan bases; a large-scale aggregator and full-service distributor of feature films and television programs; and a proprietary technology software-as-a-service platform for over-the-top (OTT) app development and content distribution through subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, social video streaming services, and audio podcasts. It generates revenue from streaming and digital, Base distribution, Podcast and other, and Other non-recurring.

Cineverse: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cineverse displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Cineverse's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cineverse's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cineverse's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Cineverse visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.