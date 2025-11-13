Examining the Future: Gauzy's Earnings Outlook

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Gauzy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

The market awaits Gauzy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 0.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gauzy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.35 -0.21 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.67 -0.48 -0.20 -0.42 Price Change % 1.00 -2.00 -2.00 -4.00

Market Performance of Gauzy's Stock

Shares of Gauzy were trading at $4.38 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Gauzy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.