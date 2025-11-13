An Overview of LM Funding America's Earnings

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LM Funding America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43.

LM Funding America bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.54, leading to a 1.24% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at LM Funding America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.52 -0.74 -1.67 -1.25 EPS Actual 0.02 -1.05 -0.86 -2.41 Price Change % 1.00 6.00 2.00 -10.00

Performance of LM Funding America Shares

Shares of LM Funding America were trading at $1.1 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for LM Funding America visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.