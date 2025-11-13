Examining the Future: Banzai International's Earnings Outlook

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Banzai International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.33.

Investors in Banzai International are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $2.88, leading to a 7.75% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Banzai International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.20 -1.2 -80.0 -45.0 EPS Actual -4.08 -1.5 -1.5 -4.6 Price Change % -8.00 -11.0 -13.0 -11.0

Stock Performance

Shares of Banzai International were trading at $1.51 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 91.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Banzai International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Banzai International.

Analysts have provided Banzai International with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $30.0, suggesting a potential 1886.75% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Banzai International, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Banzai International, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Banzai International Buy 205.40% $2.71M -255.40%

Key Takeaway:

Banzai International ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has the highest Return on Equity. The consensus recommendation for Banzai International is to buy.

All You Need to Know About Banzai International

Banzai International Inc is a marketing technology (MarTech) company that produces data-driven marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its mission is to help its customers accomplish their mission by enabling marketing, sales and customer engagement outcomes. The company has two reportable operating segments, Banzai Operating and OpenReel. The company's segments deliver SaaS tools that leverage data, analytics, and AI to provide marketing and sales solutions for business of all size. it derives maximum revenue from Banzai Operating segment. Geographically, it operates in Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Banzai International

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Banzai International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 205.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Banzai International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -238.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Banzai International's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -255.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Banzai International's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -22.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.01, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

