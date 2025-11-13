A Glimpse of Interactive Strength's Earnings Potential

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Interactive Strength to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.90.

The market awaits Interactive Strength's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Interactive Strength's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -2.13 -17.4 -72.6 -15.3 Price Change % -2.00 -10.0 -18.0 -20.0

Tracking Interactive Strength's Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Strength were trading at $2.9 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 89.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.