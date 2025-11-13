Earnings Preview: Flexible Solutions Intl

Flexible Solutions Intl (AMEX:FSI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Flexible Solutions Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds Flexible Solutions Intl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 0.66% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Flexible Solutions Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.07 0.05 0.06 EPS Actual 0.15 -0.02 0.05 0.05 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 1.00 1.00

Flexible Solutions Intl Share Price Analysis

Shares of Flexible Solutions Intl were trading at $8.03 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 112.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Flexible Solutions Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.