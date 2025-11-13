Earnings Outlook For Dragonfly Energy Hldgs

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Dragonfly Energy Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.57.

Investors in Dragonfly Energy Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.71, leading to a 16.52% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Dragonfly Energy Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.29 -1.44 -1.35 -1.62 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.93 -1.39 -0.99 Price Change % 17.00 -11.00 -11.00 -8.00

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Hldgs were trading at $0.8747 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 81.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.