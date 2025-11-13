Earnings Outlook For Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Twist Bioscience to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.46.

Anticipation surrounds Twist Bioscience's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 8.9% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Twist Bioscience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.56 -0.63 -0.69 EPS Actual -0.47 -0.66 -0.53 -0.59 Price Change % -9.00 -9.00 -1.00 0.00

Market Performance of Twist Bioscience's Stock

Shares of Twist Bioscience were trading at $31.87 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Twist Bioscience

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Twist Bioscience.

Analysts have given Twist Bioscience a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $41.0, indicating a potential 28.65% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sarepta Therapeutics, uniQure and Vericel, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sarepta Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $21.38, suggesting a potential 32.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for uniQure, with an average 1-year price target of $64.27, suggesting a potential 101.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vericel, with an average 1-year price target of $45.5, suggesting a potential 42.77% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Sarepta Therapeutics, uniQure and Vericel, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Twist Bioscience Outperform 17.91% $51.30M 4.44% Sarepta Therapeutics Neutral -14.52% $248.58M -13.44% uniQure Buy 61.83% $3.30M -71.66% Vericel Buy 16.58% $49.59M 1.61%

Key Takeaway:

Twist Bioscience ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks second in gross profit and return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well-plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to realize opportunities ahead rapidly. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Twist Bioscience's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Twist Bioscience's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.91% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Twist Bioscience's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twist Bioscience's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twist Bioscience's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Twist Bioscience adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

