Earnings Preview: Forge Global Holdings

Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Forge Global Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.96.

Anticipation surrounds Forge Global Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 30.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Forge Global Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.10 -0.71 -1.35 -1.35 EPS Actual -1.34 -1.29 -1.20 -1.50 Price Change % 30.00 1.00 -18.00 -14.00

Tracking Forge Global Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Forge Global Holdings were trading at $44.41 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 253.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Forge Global Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.