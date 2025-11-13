An Overview of Bit Digital's Earnings

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bit Digital to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Bit Digital's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 5.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bit Digital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.07 -0.03 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.32 0.20 -0.26 Price Change % -6.00 16.00 7.00 0.00

Tracking Bit Digital's Stock Performance

Shares of Bit Digital were trading at $2.84 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Bit Digital

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bit Digital.

Bit Digital has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $7.0, the consensus suggests a potential 146.48% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of HIVE Digital Technologies, Red Violet and Riskified, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for HIVE Digital Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential 230.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Red Violet, with an average 1-year price target of $62.0, suggesting a potential 2083.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Riskified, with an average 1-year price target of $5.56, suggesting a potential 95.77% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for HIVE Digital Technologies, Red Violet and Riskified are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bit Digital Buy -11.65% $12.48M 2.88% HIVE Digital Technologies Buy 41.47% $-6.19M 6.94% Red Violet Buy 21.13% $19.46M 4.26% Riskified Neutral 2.96% $39.75M -3.33%

Key Takeaway:

Bit Digital ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and profit. It is at the top for Return on Equity, showing a positive percentage. The Consensus rating for Bit Digital is the same as one of its peers.

Delving into Bit Digital's Background

Bit Digital Inc is engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, Ethereum staking activities and specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its mining platform operates with the primary intent of accumulating bitcoin which may sell for fiat currency from time to time depending on market conditions. The Company has four reportable segments: digital asset mining, cloud services, colocation services, and ETH Staking. It generates majority of its revenue from digital asset mining.

Bit Digital: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bit Digital faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.65% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bit Digital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 57.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bit Digital's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bit Digital's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.46%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bit Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Bit Digital visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.