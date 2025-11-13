What to Expect from HIVE Digital Technologies's Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that HIVE Digital Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

HIVE Digital Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.27 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.33% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at HIVE Digital Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.11 -0.11 -0.09 EPS Actual 0.19 -0.34 0.01 -0.06 Price Change % -1.00 1.00 1.00 -8.00

Tracking HIVE Digital Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies were trading at $4.1 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on HIVE Digital Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on HIVE Digital Technologies.

Analysts have provided HIVE Digital Technologies with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $9.38, suggesting a potential 128.78% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bit Digital, Red Violet and Riskified, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bit Digital, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 70.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Red Violet, with an average 1-year price target of $62.0, suggesting a potential 1412.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Riskified, with an average 1-year price target of $5.56, suggesting a potential 35.61% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Bit Digital, Red Violet and Riskified, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity HIVE Digital Technologies Buy 41.47% $-6.19M 6.94% Bit Digital Buy -11.65% $12.48M 2.88% Red Violet Buy 21.13% $19.46M 4.26% Riskified Neutral 2.96% $39.75M -3.33%

Key Takeaway:

HIVE Digital Technologies ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity. The company is positioned in the middle for Consensus rating.

Unveiling the Story Behind HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is in the business of providing infrastructure solutions in the blockchain industry. It focuses on the mining and sale of digital currencies. Its geographical segments include Canada, Sweden, Iceland, Switzerland, and Bermuda, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from Bermuda.

Financial Milestones: HIVE Digital Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining HIVE Digital Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.47% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HIVE Digital Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 76.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HIVE Digital Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.04%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: HIVE Digital Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

