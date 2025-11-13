A Look at SBC Medical Group Holding's Upcoming Earnings Report

SBC Medical Group Holding (NASDAQ:SBC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SBC Medical Group Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Investors in SBC Medical Group Holding are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.91% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at SBC Medical Group Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.17 EPS Actual 0.02 0.21 0.06 0.03 Price Change % -6.00 -2.00 -13.00 -1.00

Performance of SBC Medical Group Holding Shares

Shares of SBC Medical Group Holding were trading at $3.38 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

