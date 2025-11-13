Insights Ahead: Sigma Lithium's Quarterly Earnings

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sigma Lithium to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Anticipation surrounds Sigma Lithium's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.14, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sigma Lithium's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.01 0.06 0.07 EPS Actual -0.17 0.04 -0.08 -0.23 Price Change % 13.00 -7.00 -2.00 -2.00

Sigma Lithium Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sigma Lithium were trading at $5.84 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sigma Lithium visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.