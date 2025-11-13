A Peek at Venu Holding's Future Earnings

Venu Holding (AMEX:VENU) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Venu Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

Venu Holding bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.06% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Venu Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.48 -0.28 -0.13 Price Change % 0.00 13.00 -2.00 0.00

Market Performance of Venu Holding's Stock

Shares of Venu Holding were trading at $12.15 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.