What's Next: Quantum Computing's Earnings Preview

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Quantum Computing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Quantum Computing's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quantum Computing's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.06 0.11 -0.47 -0.06 Price Change % 0.00 39.00 0.00 25.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum Computing were trading at $11.14 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 259.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Quantum Computing

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Quantum Computing.

The consensus rating for Quantum Computing is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $32.0 implies a potential 187.25% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Diebold Nixdorf and Corsair Gaming, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Diebold Nixdorf, with an average 1-year price target of $76.67, suggesting a potential 588.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Corsair Gaming, with an average 1-year price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential 11.76% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Diebold Nixdorf and Corsair Gaming, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Quantum Computing Buy -66.67% $26K -11.83% Diebold Nixdorf Outperform 1.95% $245.10M 3.73% Corsair Gaming Outperform 13.66% $93.10M -1.58%

Key Takeaway:

Quantum Computing ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values for both metrics. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc is an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. Its products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Quantum Computing: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Quantum Computing faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -66.67% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quantum Computing's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -59806.56%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quantum Computing's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quantum Computing's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

