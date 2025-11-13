Spire Earnings Preview

Spire (NYSE:SR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Spire to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

Spire bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 0.47% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Spire's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 3.67 1.42 -0.53 EPS Actual 0.01 3.60 1.34 -0.54 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

Tracking Spire's Stock Performance

Shares of Spire were trading at $90.55 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Spire

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Spire.

The consensus rating for Spire is Buy, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $86.83, there's a potential 4.11% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ONE Gas, Southwest Gas Hldgs and MDU Resources Group, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ONE Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $83.67, suggesting a potential 7.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Southwest Gas Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $87.67, suggesting a potential 3.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MDU Resources Group, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 76.81% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for ONE Gas, Southwest Gas Hldgs and MDU Resources Group, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Spire Buy 1.88% $188.10M 0.53% ONE Gas Buy 11.38% $165.31M 0.83% Southwest Gas Hldgs Buy -11.76% $139.45M 7.11% MDU Resources Group Buy 8.75% $113.66M 0.67%

Key Takeaway:

Spire ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Spire's Background

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with three reportable business segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing and Midstream. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation ('Alagasco') changed its name to Spire Alabama Inc. effective September 1, 2017, and Laclede Gas Company changed its name to Spire Missouri Inc. effective August 30, 2017. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis and the Midstream segment includes transportation and storage of natural gas. Maximum revenue from residential area.

Spire: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Spire displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Spire's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.53%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Spire's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

