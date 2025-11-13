Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $534.10 million.

• National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $291.98 million.

• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $148.94 million.

• Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $728.54 million.

• Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $41.33 billion.

• Alliance Laundry Holdings (NYSE:ALH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $424.97 million.

• Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.29 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSE:EDV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $17.87 million.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $287.62 million.

• Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $22.82 billion.

• Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $155.75 million.

• GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.02 per share on revenue of $102.91 million.

• Newton Golf Co (NASDAQ:NWTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.38 million.

• Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $381.13 million.

• EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $14.51 million.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $44.21 million.

• FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $23.82 million.

• Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $5.02 million.

• Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $45.68 million.

• Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $94.13 million.

• LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.03 per share on revenue of $5.69 million.

• Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (NYSE:XLY) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.52 million.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $166.85 million.

• Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.17 million.

• Pelthos Therapeutics (AMEX:PTHS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $6.88 million.

• Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $84.04 million.

• SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.76 million.

• NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $20.39 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $26.68 million.

• Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $51.42 million.

• Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $932.92 million.

• Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $15.91 million.

• Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.90 million.

• PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $12 thousand.

• OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $407.15 million.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $136.53 million.

• Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $41.47 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $741.11 million.

• Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $13.46 million.

• Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $6.57 million.

• Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.90 per share on revenue of $48.06 million.

• Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $439.60 million.

• Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $24.55 million.

• MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $533.96 million.

• Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $487.73 million.

• Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $227.00 million.

• Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $41.02 million.

• Brookfield (NYSE:BN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $106.70 million.

• Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $40.20 million.

• Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.61 per share on revenue of $14.48 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $17.99 million.

• Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.97 million.

• Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $11.40 million.

• Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $8.36 million.

• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $60.70 million.

• CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.69 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $969.60 million.

• Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $6.68 billion.

• Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $312 thousand.

• Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.

• EXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $26.46 million.

• VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.64 million.

• Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $339 thousand.

• Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.

• Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Precision Optics Corp (NASDAQ:POCI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (NYSE:GRN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.93 million.

• Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $37.90 million.

• TMC The Metals Co (NASDAQ:TMC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $21 thousand.

• Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $18.66 million.

• Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $15.06 million.

• Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $21.68 million.

• Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFAI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $250 thousand.

• Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $12.61 million.

• Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.29 million.

• HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.31 million.

• SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $250 thousand.

• Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.79 million.

• Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.72 million.

• BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tidal Trust III VistaShares Animal Spirits Daily 2X Strategy ETF (NYSE:WILD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $126.52 million.

• Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Legacy Education (AMEX:LGCY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $17.97 million.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $53.69 million.

• TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $21.83 million.

• BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $9.12 million.

• Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $14.90 million.

• Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $352.40 million.

• Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.12 million.

• Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.79 per share on revenue of $3.55 million.

• Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.35 billion.

• Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.95 million.

• Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $615.31 million.

• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.05 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Grove Collaborative Hldgs (NYSE:GROV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $44.60 million.

• Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $88 thousand.

• Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $120.12 million.

• Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.13 per share on revenue of $6.86 million.

• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $233.32 million.

• Jefferson Capital (NASDAQ:JCAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $147.56 million.

• Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.52 million.

• Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.27 million.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.

• WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $39.57 million.

• Intchains Gr (NASDAQ:ICG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.74 million.

• Arena Group Holdings (AMEX:AREN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $38.00 million.

• Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $19.88 million.

• TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $11.65 million.

• ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.99 million.

• Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $11.08 million.

• CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.94 million.

• Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $26.71 million.

• Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.66 per share on revenue of $321.50 million.

• Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $43.92 million.

• RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $346 thousand.

• South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $505.83 million.

• NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.91 million.

• GrabAGun Digital Hldgs (NYSE:PEW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.00 million.

• GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $4.48 million.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.49 per share on revenue of $353 thousand.

• Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $122.48 million.

• Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.31 million.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Figure Technology (NASDAQ:FIGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $119.57 million.

• Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $33.68 million.

• Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $674.05 million.

• Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $43.75 million.

• Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $7.08 million.

• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $7.08 million.

