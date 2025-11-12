A Look at Vaxart's Upcoming Earnings Report

Vaxart (OTC:VXRT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Vaxart to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Vaxart bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vaxart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.07 -0.11 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.07 -0.04 -0.06 Price Change % -3.00 -4.00 -9.00 -12.00

Performance of Vaxart Shares

Shares of Vaxart were trading at $0.32 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Vaxart visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.