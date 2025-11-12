Preview: GoHealth's Earnings

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GoHealth to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02.

The announcement from GoHealth is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $2.50, which was followed by a 2.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GoHealth's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -2.6 -0.26 1.16 -3.19 EPS Actual -5.1 -0.52 1.56 -4.85 Price Change % -2.0 -8.00 -8.00 1.00

Market Performance of GoHealth's Stock

Shares of GoHealth were trading at $3.42 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 72.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on GoHealth

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on GoHealth.

The consensus rating for GoHealth is Neutral, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $12.0 implies a potential 250.88% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity GoHealth Neutral -11.17% $61.64M -25.50%

Key Takeaway:

GoHealth is positioned at the bottom compared to its peers in terms of consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth among its peers. In gross profit, GoHealth is also at the bottom compared to its peers. Additionally, GoHealth ranks at the bottom for return on equity among its peers.

Delving into GoHealth's Background

GoHealth Inc is a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company whose purpose is to compassionately ensure consumers' peace of mind when making healthcare decisions so consumers can focus on living life. It offers Medicare plans, including, but not limited to, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and prescription drug plans. Its proprietary technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms, powered by over two decades of insurance purchasing behavior, to reimagine the process of matching a health plan to a consumer's specific needs.

GoHealth: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, GoHealth faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.17% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GoHealth's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -58.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoHealth's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -25.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoHealth's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: GoHealth's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.11. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

