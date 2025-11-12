What to Expect from Co-Diagnostics's Earnings

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Co-Diagnostics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Anticipation surrounds Co-Diagnostics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Co-Diagnostics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.33 -0.34 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.24 -0.36 -0.32 Price Change % 11.00 -4.00 -18.00 -3.00

Performance of Co-Diagnostics Shares

Shares of Co-Diagnostics were trading at $0.3936 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Co-Diagnostics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Co-Diagnostics.

The consensus rating for Co-Diagnostics is Buy, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $5.8, there's a potential 1373.58% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Co-Diagnostics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Co-Diagnostics, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Co-Diagnostics Buy -93.87% $130.80K -17.36%

Key Takeaway:

Co-Diagnostics ranks at the bottom among its peers in terms of revenue growth, with a significant decline of -93.87%. Its gross profit margin is also low compared to peers. Additionally, the company's return on equity is negative, indicating a lower performance in utilizing shareholder equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, licenses, and commercializes molecular technologies such as lab systems (MDx device) and manufacture and sell reagents used for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). CDI's low-cost system uses its tests to diagnose tuberculosis, Zika, hepatitis B and C, Malaria, dengue and HIV.The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious diseases.

Financial Milestones: Co-Diagnostics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Co-Diagnostics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -93.87%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Co-Diagnostics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4745.02%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Co-Diagnostics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -17.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Co-Diagnostics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -15.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

To track all earnings releases for Co-Diagnostics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.