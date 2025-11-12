Earnings Outlook For GameSquare Holdings

GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GameSquare Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Investors in GameSquare Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.24% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at GameSquare Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.23 -0.08 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.13 -0.81 -0.15 Price Change % -13.00 9.00 -6.00 -15.00

GameSquare Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of GameSquare Holdings were trading at $0.522 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.