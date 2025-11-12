Earnings Outlook For Seanergy Maritime Hldgs

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Investors in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 2.54% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 -0.44 0.32 0.75 EPS Actual 0.18 -0.27 0.34 0.69 Price Change % 3.00 0.00 0.00 -4.00

Market Performance of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs were trading at $8.8 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

