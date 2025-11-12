Examining the Future: VistaGen Therapeutics's Earnings Outlook

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.47.

VistaGen Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VistaGen Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.49 -0.52 -0.39 EPS Actual -0.47 -0.44 -0.46 -0.42 Price Change % 9.00 -13.00 4.00 1.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics were trading at $4.03 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

