Earnings Outlook For Worksport

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Worksport will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.66.

Worksport bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 3.83% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Worksport's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.76 -1.05 -1.40 -1.3 EPS Actual -0.71 -1.05 -1.14 -1.4 Price Change % -4.00 -11.00 4.00 -16.0

Performance of Worksport Shares

Shares of Worksport were trading at $2.77 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Worksport

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Worksport.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Worksport, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $11.5, suggesting a potential 315.16% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stoneridge and Holley, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Stoneridge, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 477.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Holley, with an average 1-year price target of $4.9, suggesting a potential 76.9% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Stoneridge and Holley, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Worksport Buy 113.63% $1.08M -19.95% Stoneridge Outperform -1.67% $42.77M -3.66% Holley Buy 3.23% $59.84M -0.18%

Key Takeaway:

Worksport ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers, showing a significant increase. However, it has the lowest Gross Profit margin, indicating lower profitability. In terms of Return on Equity, Worksport is at the bottom compared to its peers, suggesting lower returns for shareholders.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. The company's product includes soft vinyl tonneau covers and hard aluminum tonneau covers. It operates in two reporting segments for financial reporting purposes: Hard Tonneau Covers and Soft Tonneau Covers. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States and Other Countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Worksport

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Worksport displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 113.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -90.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Worksport's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Worksport's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Worksport's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

To track all earnings releases for Worksport visit their earnings calendar on our site.

