What to Expect from Montana Technologies's Earnings

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Montana Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Montana Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 5.46% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Montana Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.06 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.04 0.26 -0.38 0.61 Price Change % 5.00 4.00 -27.00 5.00

Performance of Montana Technologies Shares

Shares of Montana Technologies were trading at $4.72 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

