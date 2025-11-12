Examining the Future: DarioHealth's Earnings Outlook

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate DarioHealth to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-3.03.

The announcement from DarioHealth is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $1.30 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.07% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DarioHealth's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -2.8 -1.0 -2.8 -5.4 EPS Actual -4.1 -2.4 -0.8 -3.6 Price Change % 5.0 -1.0 -7.0 -5.0

Market Performance of DarioHealth's Stock

Shares of DarioHealth were trading at $12.15 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

