Earnings Outlook For Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cellectar Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.28.

The announcement from Cellectar Biosciences is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.27, leading to a 1.81% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cellectar Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -3.66 -4.8 -10.5 -11.1 -30.0 EPS Actual -3.39 -4.2 -0.3 -12.0 -5.4 Price Change % -2.00 0.0 5.0 -9.0 0.0

Performance of Cellectar Biosciences Shares

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences were trading at $3.56 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 94.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

