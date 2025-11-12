What to Expect from Dare Bioscience's Earnings

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dare Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36.

Investors in Dare Bioscience are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 6.28% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Dare Bioscience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.57 -0.63 -0.63 -0.71 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.50 -0.65 -0.55 Price Change % 6.00 0.00 0.00 -10.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Dare Bioscience were trading at $1.94 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

