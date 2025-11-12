Lantern Pharma Earnings Preview

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lantern Pharma to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.46.

Investors in Lantern Pharma are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 3.99% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Lantern Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.5 -0.49 -0.51 -0.56 EPS Actual -0.4 -0.42 -0.54 -0.42 Price Change % -4.0 -14.00 -5.00 12.00

Market Performance of Lantern Pharma's Stock

Shares of Lantern Pharma were trading at $3.54 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Lantern Pharma visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.