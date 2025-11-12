Insights Ahead: Flux Power Holdings's Quarterly Earnings

Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Flux Power Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The announcement from Flux Power Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 11.75% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Flux Power Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.06 -0.08 -0.12 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.12 -0.11 -0.10 -0.13 Price Change % -12.00 -4.00 20.00 20.00 -2.00

Tracking Flux Power Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Flux Power Holdings were trading at $2.39 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

