Earnings Preview For American Shared Hospital

American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect American Shared Hospital to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The announcement from American Shared Hospital is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 0.19% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at American Shared Hospital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 0.04 0.01 0.08 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.10 -0.20 -0.03 Price Change % 0.00 -4.00 1.00 8.00

American Shared Hospital Share Price Analysis

Shares of American Shared Hospital were trading at $2.08 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for American Shared Hospital visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.