Insights into Faraday Future's Upcoming Earnings

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFAI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Faraday Future will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36.

Faraday Future bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Faraday Future's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -1.2 -0.14 -2.53 -5.32 Price Change % -7.0 -2.00 -5.00 -2.00

Tracking Faraday Future's Stock Performance

Shares of Faraday Future were trading at $1.12 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

