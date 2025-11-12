ep us feature image
November 12, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

Insights into Faraday Future's Upcoming Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFAI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Faraday Future will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36.

Faraday Future bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Faraday Future's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual -1.2 -0.14 -2.53 -5.32
Price Change % -7.0 -2.00 -5.00 -2.00

Tracking Faraday Future's Stock Performance

Shares of Faraday Future were trading at $1.12 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Faraday Future visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FFAI Logo
FFAIFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc
$1.09-2.68%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved